SAFFORD — Santa Claus is coming to town and will arrive by helicopter at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and again at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Victory Fellowship Church to kick off the annual Free Live Christmas Presentations and Stocking Giveaways.
There will be two showings this year: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Victory Fellowship will have a live Christmas play each day with Santa present giving away free full stockings to every child in attendance. Santa will also remain afterward for photos with the children.
Everyone is welcome and attendees to should plan to arrive early for the best seating.
Victory Fellowship is located at 555 Entertainment Ave, in Safford. For information call 928-428-1595.