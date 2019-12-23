SAFFORD — On Friday, Dec. 20, Gila Valley children got to show their creative sides in addition to meeting Santa Claus.
Hosted by the Graham County Chamber of Commerce and City of Safford, Santa’s Workshop was held at The Venue on Main.
The fun included decorating Christmas cookies provided by Rustic Barn Bakery, creating pine cone Christmas trees bright with glitter, children’s karaoke and a raffle for holiday-themed prizes.
Upstairs at The Venue, Santa himself greeted and local children who lined up to have their pictures taken with him.