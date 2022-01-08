Water has always been a vital subject for Sarah Sayles, the Gila Watershed Partnerships' newly-minted executive director.
Sayles began her education in water early in life – having grown up on a farm in southern New Mexico, the life source has always been a point of conversation.
“I've always cared about water – we’re in one of the most arid regions on Earth here in the Southwest U.S., and so water has always been a major issue of life,” Sayles said.
The new director noted that as time passes, she understands water as a more integral issue that goes beyond agricultural supply. While the agricultural component is important, Sayles discovered a passion for learning and educating her community on the issues surrounding water equity – something she hopes to incorporate into her work at the GWP.
Sayles aims to promote the idea of water equity through her new position by educating the community on its impacts, as well as involving a “diverse cross section” of the communities impacted by the Gila River in all projects.
Diversity and inclusion will play a critical role in the new director’s position, dipping into areas such as the organization’s hiring practices, how it recruits volunteers and other processes involving people in the community.
“Myself as a white woman – I am not going to see water issues the same way as a native elder in one of our neighboring tribes. An able bodied person is not going to have the same relationship with water as a disabled person,” she added. “I think all of those voices need to be included, and an organization like GWP is a great place to bring voices and people together to get everybody's perspectives.”
The GWP was first established in 1992, creating a firm foundation built up over the past 30 years. Now, Sayles hopes to continue advancing the steady growth of the nonprofit. With the organization’s recent focus on restructuring, the GWP is additionally carving out space for river restoration education. The nonprofit also wants to find more volunteers in the community.
Elevating the GWP to “the next level” in terms of being able to apply for and receive more grant funding, potentially hire additional staff and invest in growing the organization are top priorities for Sayles.
“There's still quite a bit of work to be done on the Gila River and the work isn't over – we want to keep going,” Sayles said.
Sayles stepped into her new role with the GWP in mid-November, first dipping her toes in the water by working remotely and part-time until she could make the transition to Safford. She expects to arrive in Safford over the weekend and make her debut in the office on Monday, Jan. 10, but for now, the new director is spending the time familiarizing herself with all of GWP’s proceedings, projects and grant fundings received thus far.
Sayles was drawn to Graham County after a friend directed her to the GWP job opening – it didn’t take her long to realize that the available position was the perfect fit for her passions and values in life.
She completed her PhD in December 2019 in Water Policy and Economics in Las Cruces, NM, just before the pandemic saturated the news. The pandemic, like so many other areas in life, dried up job availability in the water field that was so abundant in 2019. Suddenly, Sayles found herself searching for jobs that brought excitement and passion to her life, but positions and funding for water in general “evaporated.”
The new graduate accepted a position as a stormwater inspector for construction sites in New Mexico, citing it as a good job with invaluable experience.
“It was a field job and I had never been in the field in that way,” Sayles recalled, adding that while valuable, she most of all desired to use any experience to put her education to use.
Upon reading her new position’s job description, Sayles immediately recognized a golden opportunity to work with an organization that aligned with her own values.
“I hope that through my leadership that we can continue to be a good partner in the community because I feel very strongly that the work that we do is really important.”