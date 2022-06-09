Have you always wanted to build a human pyramid on Main Street? How about taking a family drive up to Mt. Graham?
These are just a couple of the activities that can earn you points that will put you in the running for prizes in Desert Quest: Can You Take the Heat?, a team scavenger hunt competition that will take you all over the county and have you doing some interesting stuff and some pretty silly stuff, too.
“The whole goal of this is to keep people engaged in positive activities this summer,” Safford Public Library supervisor Lesley Talley said. “It’s just such a chance for teamwork, for creativity, for seeing the fantastic things we have here in Graham County and doing some good along the way.”
It takes library staff a year to plan for their summer reading program, beginning in August. However, you can take advantage of all that thinking now when you join in the hunt. Participants may sign up as individuals or as teams, which could be friends, co-workers, your family, or even your dog. It could also be just adults, adults and teens, or adults and kids. There’s a separate scavenger hunt for children 5 and older, but they must have one adult on their team.
How it works
It works this way: Teams are given a list of about 100 activities split into four categories: Do Good, Go Graham County, Library Love and General Nonsense. Each activity earns points, anywhere from five to 20 points. There are ways to earn extra points as well, such as dressing up as a red squirrel or bringing your dog along.
“If you have canine members of your team, you may be given more points,” Talley said. “It’s at the judge’s discretion, and we like dogs.” Cats, she added, are welcome but are usually not good team players.
Teams with the most points win the prizes, which could be anything from a full DVD set of a Star Trek series to whatever local businesses donate to the cause.
Tasks range from donating a food item from each team member to Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry to taking a drive up to Mt. Graham and taking a team photo—Talley said you can earn extra points if one of the team members is dressed as a red squirrel—to donating books to a little local free library to organizing a flash mob at the library. There are also activities and quests for people who may not like living loud lives.
“There are things that are more for introverts,” Talley said. “If you don’t want to go do a human pyramid on Main Street, that’s OK, because there are a lot of things that you don’t have to be silly to do, although we encourage people to do the silly things, because we want to see it.”
To prove a task has been completed, teams will upload pictures or video to the library’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, with hashtags given out at registration.
The hunt lasts for two weeks, ending June 24. Sign-ups go on until June 23, though that doesn’t leave much time for completing tasks.
One of the businesses participating is the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, which will have a team of four adults. In fact, one of the tasks is to visit the chamber office, so the staff there is looking forward to seeing Safford residents.
“One of the tasks is to actually come and drop by the chamber of commerce so we’re excited to see people (in the office,)” marketing assistant Brook Curley said. “It’s going to be so much fun to see the community getting out and doing these fun activities. See you on social media.”
This is the first year the library has done an activity like this, and the staff is excited about it.
“We’re just so excited to be back fully in person, you can tell we’re just going all out this year,” Talley said.