Schools nationwide may be shut down until the fall, but just as teachers are continuing to educate, administrators are still going about their business, including recruiting new teachers.
Even without having to conduct interviews over the phone and via apps like Skype, recruiting teachers is tough, local superintendents agree.
According to the most recent Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association‘s survey released in December, 24% of teacher vacancies across the state this year remain unfilled, and more than half the vacancies are filled by teachers who do not meet the state’s certification requirements.
Part of the reason, the survey found, is the state's teacher pay remains one of the lowest in the country, even with the recent education budget increase.
Knowing that, superintendents are using other incentives to draw teachers to their districts.
Wendy Conger, Bowie Unified School District superintendent, has already filled the one teaching position she has coming open. Her six teachers are split between 70 students who range in age from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
Being so remote can be problematic, but Conger said she offers new teachers something other districts do not. She provides a small gas stipend for teachers who live outside Bowie and, more importantly, the district owns a furnished house they offer to new teachers rent and utility free. They also just had WiFi installed.
Two teachers she hired from the Philippines currently live in the home – a third was able to move into another home once her husband arrived, Conger said.
Conger also said she has worked hard to make Bowie Unified a friendly, helpful and welcoming place to work. The fact they work a four-day week is also attractive to many teachers, she said.
"We were having problems getting anyone to apply for awhile," Conger said. "The climate needed a lot of work so I worked on hiring people who wanted to be part of a team."
During her first year with the district, five or six teachers quit, leaving the students with non-certified paraprofessionals and substitute teachers, she said.
Creating a tight-knit team of dedicated, certified teachers was instrumental in raising the district's state report card grade from an "F" in 2016 to a "B" now, she said.
It's also improved attendance at community meetings, Conger said. Instead of three people showing up to talk about the district, more than 30 are attending now.
"I'm trying to make this a better place where people want to be here," she said.
A.J. Taylor, director of instructional services at Safford Unified School District, said he has eight open spots, roughly half of what the district has had over the last four or five years.
It's hard to predict from year-to-year the number of positions that open up, he said. Sometimes it's tied to what's going on at Freeport-McMoran; a lot of times it's tied to pay.
"I think we're hanging on to people more this year with the increases in pay because of Gov. Ducey's 20X2020 (teacher raise) initiative," Taylor said.
Taylor said the district, which has roughly 150 teachers on staff, entices news teachers by pointing out its state report card results, benefits package and its professional development program. He also talks a lot about Safford's small town atmosphere and numerous outdoor recreational opportunities.
Sean Rickert, superintendent for the Pima Unified School District, said he has a handful of open positions. A couple of his teachers are leaving the profession and he's creating two more teaching positions to his roster of 55 teachers.
"I like to focus on the culture of Pima and having a four-day week is a big plus, too," Rickert said.
Anyone who applies to work for PUSD will quickly learn that the people in Pima are quick to look for ways to help each other, Rickert said. Whether it's the teachers, local businesses or the community at large, they are highly supportive, he said.
They will also learn the school district focuses on "growing teachers," Rickert said.
In other words, the district has a strong professional development program that gives teachers the tools they need to be successful now and in the future, Rickert said.
Some of the best teachers the district has are those who came to the district from other careers, he said. Through the professional development program they learn best practices, right along with the rest of the teachers.
The teachers themselves are the biggest help, Rickert said. They help spread the word about the district.
"I think our biggest edge is that the people who work here know they are valued," Rickert said. "They often reach out to other teachers who they know don't feel valued and they bring them on board. We don't actively go looking for them, but from time to time we do hear about staff who have become happy for one reason or another."
While Rickert said he's appreciative of the governor's pay initiative, the problem is that salaries were increasing in other professions at the same time.
"I can't control the state's revenue stream and I can't control how much the state contributes to teachers' pay, but I can control how we treat teachers and I can make them feel valued and give them a say."
Thatcher Unified School District Superintendent Matthew Petersen echoed much of what Woodall said.
He recognizes it's important for teachers to feel respected. When recruiting teachers, he often talks about the climate and culture within the district.
TUSD, which has 100 teachers and just shy of 1,800 students, has a mentoring program for teachers new to teaching and new to the district, Petersen said.
He currently has one open position at the high school.
Although the district offers comparable pay to other districts, Petersen said the district is considering creating a signing stipend for harder-to-fill positions such as math and special education.
Duncan Unified School District Superintendent D. Eldon Merrell, who has 400 students, considers himself lucky. He hasn't lost a high school teacher in three or four years and he typically only loses one to two at the elementary level. This year he's on the hunt to replace one teacher who is choosing to retire.
He has found that living in such a small community is a bonus. Unlike other districts, he can usually find teachers locally; he doesn't have to go to job fairs, he said.
David Woodall, Morenci Unified School District superintendent, feels like he is in pretty good shape this year. He usually loses 10-12 of his 80 teachers annually, but this year he's only losing five teachers and he's already hired three replacements.
"Morenci is a very unique place because it's fairly isolated and it's a mining community," Woodall said. "We want to find people who really want to live and work here and we've got to work hard to do that. We're not interested in people who want to live here a year and move on."
Many times he's relied upon his existing staff to find teachers; more often than not his new teachers have some sort of a family connection to his long-time staff, he said.
He's also hired former alumni over the years.