If there is not final action by the full Legislature by March 1, schools collectively will be forced to cut nearly $1.4 billion they already have been allocated for the current year.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — State lawmakers took the first tentative steps to ensure that public schools don't have to shut down before the end of the academic year.

But it remains unclear whether there are the votes in the full Legislature to make that happen.

