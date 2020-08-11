The observatories on Mount Graham are gearing up to get back to work after one interruption after another.
The first interruption began March 20 when Gov. Doug Ducey’s issued an Executive Order, closing non-essential businesses.
Many other states and countries shut down, too, and observatories around the world followed suit.
In late-May through June, observatories began to phase re-openings with adjusted protocols to prevent spreading coronavirus.
And then a second interruption came.
“One of the chief reasons why we couldn’t observe in May and June was the Big Horn fire just north of Tucson,” said the Rev. Paul Gabor, vice director of the Vatican Observatory. “It was a pretty big one, more than 100,000 acres. Smoke actually went all the way to Mount Graham.”
And with the smoke came ash, which Gabor said could have stuck to the mirrors and various electronics found at the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope had they not shut down.
VATT is both the 1.8-meter Alice P. Lennon Telescope and the Thomas J. Bannan Astrophysics Facility.
It wasn’t just VATT affected by the ash.
Also on Mount Graham is the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory, which has two 8.4-meter telescopes mounted side-by-side — giving the LBTO the light-collecting surface of a single 11.8-meter telescope.
LBTO director Christian Veillet said they also closed to protect their mirrors from the ash.
Veillet said he remembers having to close the observatory right when colleagues from Ohio State University were about to collect data and while they were waiting for a Zoom meeting connection.
“The poor guys were there that night, but we had to stay closed,” he said. “That was definitely a bit sad because we had been closed for more than two months, then we find a way to reopen and then there’s smoke from the Big Horn.”
And the fire wasn’t the last impediment.
The observatories are currently closed because of the monsoons. However, this closure isn’t unexpected, but rather a seasonal one they plan for every year.
Preparing to open
Gabor said the VATT is looking to reopen September 1 with one person on-site.
“Whether we’ll actually be able to open and observe on the first, that’s debatable,” he said. “The last couple of years, or three years, the weather wasn’t very good into September.”
The VATT used to rely primarily on researchers making their own observations through what is referred to as classical observation.
“We now have a complex task of trying to schedule the next semester with the constraint that there is only one person at the site at any given time,” Gabor said. “We can’t really train any new observers. So, it has to be done by people who’ve already been certified a while ago, and they feel comfortable enough to run the telescope on their own.”
He said the Arizona Radio Observatory’s Submillimeter Telescope on Mount Graham plans to have two people at their site.
Veillet said they plan to reopen around Aug. 20 with a hybrid version of observing. He said personnel in Tucson would make observations for researchers in partnership programs from around the nation and other countries.
He said having to quarantine researchers traveling across international lines for two weeks before making observations and another two weeks on the way out wouldn’t have been feasible.
Veillet isn’t sure yet how they will go about scheduling staff who would be on-site at LBTO.
During the few weeks they were open between the initial shutdown and the Big Horn fire, the LBTO kept Tucson staff away from Graham County to prevent spreading COVID-19. At the time, Pima County, and Tucson, had far more cases than Graham County.
Veillet said they didn’t mix staff from the two counties during this time. However, case counts have changed in Pima County since the pandemic first began.
“I must say that the difference between Graham County and Pima County has really changed a lot,” Veillet said. “When you look at the contamination rates and whatnot, the two places are much closer than they were.”
He said if those numbers continue to improve, mixing staff between the two counties might not be an issue going forward.
Maintaining staff
Veillet said the LBTO didn’t lose any staff as a result of budgetary impacts from COVID-19.
“We are funded by collaboration,” he said. “So, our budget is secure, somewhat.”
Veillet said they are an international facility with staff coming in from all around the world.
COVID-19 impacts on the worker visa and green card system have made it difficult for some international staff to maintain their positions.
Visa restrictions caused one employee to leave and could lead to another going.
Despite the issues, Veillet said he thinks they are OK on staffing for now.
Frye Fire
Both Veillet and Gabor were working with their Mount Graham observatories when the Frye Fire began on June 7, 2017.
Gabor recalled that it had a more nerve-racking impact on him than the current pandemic has had today.
“It was really quite a struggle,” he said. “And there was a moment when we were expecting our building to catch fire. But fortunately, it didn’t thanks to a strike by one of those airplanes that came really at the last minute. That was definitely a difficult time.”
Gabor was relieved when he finally got to the observatory after the tanker doused the mountain top and saw no significant damage.
“A couple of weeks later, I was allowed up there with an insurance adjuster who used to be fire department captain,” he said. “So, I went up there in a convoy with the fire still going on, on both sides of the road. It was really quite interesting. When we arrived at the site, that was the real wonder.”
He said aside from a few hundred charred pine needles that blew into the dome, everything was fine.
Veillet found that even though the fire had its own set of challenges, he finds the COVID-19 situation more troublesome because of the contamination issues.
There’s also a loss of face-to-face interaction with international colleagues that he misses because of safety protocols.
“It’s an important part of our connection,” he said. “And what we do now, we are working online, and we get better at doing this. Even though we are home, we have lots of meetings. It’s another way of communicating, and we get used to it.”