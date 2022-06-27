Two members of Boy Scout Troop 5055 are seen here on Lake Apache during a recent camping trip, June 16-18. It's not clear from this image whether both young men were paddling in the same direction. COURTESY PHOTO
Members of Boy Scout Troop 5055 break for a group photo during their camping trip at Apache Lake, June 16-18. COURTESY PHOTO
Two members of Boy Scout Troop 5055 are seen here on Lake Apache during a recent camping trip, June 16-18. It's not clear from this image whether both young men were paddling in the same direction. COURTESY PHOTO
Canoeing skills were a main point of emphasis during Boy Scout Troop 5055's recent visit to Apache Lake, June 16-18. COURTESY PHOTO
Nine Boy Scouts from Troop 5055 learned about canoeing, first aid emergency preparedness and wilderness survival during a three-day camping trip on Burnt Corral Campground on Apache Lake in Roosevelt, from June 16 to 18.
The summer campout is an annual event for the troop, although the location varies. Last year, for instance, it was held at Camp Geronimo Spade Ranch, in Payson.
Although canoeing skills were the primary focus of this year’s excursion, members of Troop 5055 also had an opportunity to hone their camp cooking skills, learn a bit about astronomy and ride in a ski boat. The boat ride included a bonus in the form of a bald eagle sighting.
Troop 5055 is sponsored by the Gila Valley Rotary Club. The scoutmaster is Merlin Baldwin, and the scout committee chairman is Mark Madsen.