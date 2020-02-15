GRAHAM COUNTY- SEACAB volunteers have been working bit by bit to make a difference for Little Hollywood.
SEACAB has been working with the county to clean up the debris of illegal dumping and squatting in Little Hollywood. On Saturday, volunteers rose early to begin the all-morning cleanup for the final push to cleanup the area. Little Hollywood is still littered with illegal dumping sites as well as debris, the efforts of the SEACAB nonprofit has made a massive dent in the amount of litter on the public lands in Little Hollywood.
“We’ve done a number of cleanups out here, for this particular group of cleanups this is our third. We were at our SEACAB board meeting the other night, we were trying to estimate how many pounds. We know what we have as far as documentation there been about 5,600 pounds of trash that has been removed from the roll-offs. Vista Recycling has been great bringing the roll-offs out, placing where we need them and then coming back and emptying them after the cleanup,” said SEACAB board member Tim Linden.
SEACAB hired Allen Mathews to use a tractor to use a tractor to assist loading debris into Vista Recycling roll off containers. Also, a VISTA volunteer team was on site as well as a Latter Day Saint missionary group assisted in the cleanup as well.
A truck was recently donated to SEACAB through United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties to assist in the cleanup efforts. Linden expressed his thanks to United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties
Linden told the Courier that for now this is the last cleanup SEACAB will do for the Little Hollywood area. However, SEACAB will meet with county officials to discuss what the next steps will be and to determine if more cleanups are necessary.