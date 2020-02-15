GRAHAM COUNTY — SEACAB volunteers have been working bit-by-bit to make a difference in Little Hollywood.
Southeastern Arizona Clean And Beautiful conducted another cleanup of illegal dumping in Little Hollywood on Saturday.
Volunteers rose early to begin the all-morning cleanup for the final push to rid the area of trash. While Little Hollywood remains littered with illegal dumping sites, the effort of the nonprofit organization has made significant progress in reducing the amount of debris on public lands in the area.
“We’ve done a number of cleanups out here. For this particular group of cleanups this is our third. We were at our SEACAB board meeting the other night, (and) we were trying to estimate how many pounds. We know what we have as far as documentation there been about 5,600 pounds of trash that has been removed (via) the roll-offs. Vista Recycling has been great bringing the roll-offs out, placing where we need them and then coming back and emptying them after the cleanup,” said SEACAB board member Tim Linden.
SEACAB hired Allen Mathews to use a tractor load debris into Vista Recycling roll-off containers. Also, a VISTA volunteer team was on site to assist, as well as a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary group.
A truck to assist in cleanup efforts was recently purchased by SEACAB thanks to a grant from United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.
Linden told the Courier that this was the last cleanup SEACAB will do for the Little Hollywood area. However, SEACAB will meet with county officials to discuss what the next steps will be and to determine what can be done to clean the area.