Saturday morning, volunteer teams put on their gloves, picked up garbage bags and went to work cleaning trash at four spots around the community.
They were out at 7 a.m. for Southeastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful's Community Pride Days cleanups, picking up litter in a field across from Walmart, under the 8th Avenue bridge, at Ash Creek campground by Cluff Ponds and along the walking/biking trail near Glenn Meadows Park.
At Ash Creek campground, they found out other community members had gone in first and removed a lot of the trash.
"There was some illegal dumping going on out there, but fortunately some people took responsibility and initiative and cleaned the area up," said SEACAB Chairman Tim Linden.
One volunteer, John Howard, took care of what was left Saturday morning.
Across from Walmart, Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith said he and other volunteers were fighting windblown trash "with fists and bayonets."
Vance Bryce, executive director of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, was among those picking up litter from the weeds.
"We're glad SEACAB organizes these," he said. "As far as the Chamber goes, we want our shopping areas to look nice, to look welcoming and ready for business. Nothing says ready for business like clean roadways."
The trash they collected - Smith later loaded several full garbage bags into SEACAB's dump trailer - included grocery bags, hand sanitizing wipes and produce bags blown over from Walmart. This has been an ongoing problem; SEACAB has held several cleanups in that field.
Linden's team cleaned up along the walking/cycling path, then headed for the 8th Avenue bridge. The biggest amount of trash was there, along the Gila River, and it was there Gila Watershed Partnership Executive Director Melanie Tluczek started the day.
"This is the first big cleanup on the site of what hopefully will be the Gila River Linear Park. It's really exciting," said Tluczek, who is also a SEACAB board member. "We're starting at the bridge, which is close to where the park will begin according to the master plan."
Working solo at first, she was joined as the morning went on by Graham County Manager Dustin Welker, Linden's group and Howard. Their work was cut out for them; the bridge is a favorite place for illegal dumpers. It has also been the site of several homeless camps, some of which burned in fires. The trash the group collected filled an entire roll-off container.
"There are couches, chairs, box springs, mattresses, wood, metal, garbage - just everything," said Linden. "It's been pretty nasty down there."
"SEACAB is doing a wonderful job working with the Gila Watershed Partnership to start on-the-ground efforts to prepare the site for the linear park," said Tluczek. "It's great that we don't have to wait for a grant or anything like to start this work."
"Our goals are to keep the community and the rest of southeastern Arizona clean and beautiful, bring awareness to illegal dumping activities and promote volunteerism," said Linden. "It's a challenge at times to get volunteers out, but if we bring awareness to the problems and make a dent in the areas we're focusing on we've done our job."