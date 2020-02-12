SAFFORD — Changing the scene when it comes to illegal dumping, South Eastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful (SEACAB) is moving forward.
SEACAB is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization working on cleaning up public lands and assisting those who may struggle in cleaning up their own properties.
One of the group’s latest endeavors is assisting Graham County in cleaning the Little Hollywood community outside of Safford. Through education, the organization hopes to curb illegal dumping in the desert, and continues to strive in bringing awareness to the fact that littering is not a crime without consequence.
During a recent Courier Podcast, Susan Elsberry, SEACAB board member, discussed the current climate of Graham County’s illegal dumping situation.
“If you see someone who is hauling a boat, for example, full of trash down a road and they are not headed toward a lake, they’re not headed to the dump, that is something that if you can, if you have time, if you wish to help, please notice where they’re taking that boatload full of trash. It’s shocking how many boats SEACAB finds in illegal dumping, or wildcat dumping,” Elsberry said.
“There’s a host of items large and small, disgusting and fairly clean. What is concerning is, that Safford for example, every month every citizen of Safford is allowed one free pickup truck sized load to the landfill. That’s 12 pickup-sized loads of household trash free of charge out to the dump.”
In an effort to curb the littering lifestyle, SEACAB is reaching out to schools, home-school groups and anyone who is dealing with small children, using SEACAB Four R’s Bucket — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Respect.
A repurposed cat litter bucket, the Four R’s Bucket contains educational materials for younger children grades K-8 on recycling. The contents of the bucket also includes educational games, Earth Day activities, science fair projects and lesson plans. Included in the bucket are craft activities that can be used with typical household recyclable products.
“We’ve delivered about 15 of these buckets. The response has not been overwhelming, but it is the first year,” Elsberry said.
Elsberry also told the Courier that individuals who see illegal dumping take place should alert the authorities.
“What we do not understand is why someone will haul things and dump them when they are not that far away from the landfill when quite frankly the landfill doesn’t charge that much for the loads,” Elsberry said.
