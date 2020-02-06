Cleanup 1
Eastern Arizona Courier File Photo: SEACAB Chairman Tim Linden, left, and Allen Matthews go through debris at a Little Hollywood cleanup.

 By David Sowders davids@eacourier.com

GRAHAM COUNTY- Changing the scene when it comes to illegal dumping, South Eastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful (SEACAB) is moving forward.

SEACAB is a volunteer-driven non-profit organization working on cleaning up public lands and assisting those who may struggle in cleaning up their own properties. One of the group’s latest endeavours is assisting Graham County in cleaning up the Little Hollywood community outside of Safford. Through education, the organization hopes to curb illegal dumping in the deserts, and bring awareness to the fact that littering is not a crime without consequence. In a recent podcast with Susan Elsberry, who is a board member on SEACAB, Elsberry discussed the current climate of Graham County’s illegal dumping situation.

SEACAB Podcast

David Sowders Photo/Eastern Arizona Courier: Reporter Brooke Curley, left, interviews SEACAB board member Susan Elsberry on illegal dumping and the Four R’s Bucket for a Eastern Arizona Courier podcast.

“If you see someone who is hauling a boat for example full of trash down a road and they are not headed toward a lake, they’re not headed to the dump, that is something that if you can in you have time, if you wish to help, please notice where they’re taking that boatload full of trash. It’s shocking how many boats SEACAB finds in illegal dumping, or wildcat dumping,” said Elsberry. “There’s a host of items large and small, disgusting and fairly clean. What is concerning is, that Safford for example, every month every citizen of safford is allowed one free pickup truck sized load to the landfill. That’s 12 pickup sized loads of household trash free of charge out to the dump.”

Dumped refrigerators
Eastern Arizona Courier File Photo: A maze of discarded refrigerators stand on private land in Little Hollywood, beside the rusting hulk of a junked car. This photo was taken in June of 2018. SEACAB hopes to do the final cleanup on Little Hollywood on Saturday, February 15 of 2020. 

In an effort to curb the littering lifestyle, SEACAB is reaching out to schools, homeschool groups, and anyone who is dealing with small children with SEACAB Four R’s Bucket. The bucket is named for Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Respect. A repurposed cat litter bucket, the Four R’s Bucket contains educational materials for younger children grades k-8 on recycling. The contents of the bucket also includes educational games, Earth Day activities, science fair projects and lesson plans. Included in the bucket are craft activities that can be used with typical household recyclable products.

“We’ve delivered about 15 of these buckets. The response has not been overwhelming, but it is the first year,” said Elsberry.

Elsberry also told the Courier that individuals who see illegal dumping take place should alert the authorities.

“What we do not understand is why someone will haul things and dump them when they are not that far away from the landfill when quite frankly the landfill doesn’t charge that much for the loads,” said Elsberry.

For the full podcast, visit: www.eacourier.com/podcast

