Children cheered in joy and excitement outside Solomon Elementary School Wednesday as Santa, SpongeBob and even the Super Mario Brothers arrived to bring cheer — as well as dozens of new bicycles to the students.
The bicycle giveaway was hosted by the Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program, or SEACAP.
Alexia Hurtado, case manager for Graham, Greenlee and Northern Cochise counties, said that the bicycle giveaway event has been held at various primary schools across the region in past years.
Hurtado added that the organization chooses a different school from a different county every year.
She also stated that “we like to select rural schools” for the giveaway. Past bicycle recipients include Duncan School District, as well as schools in Cochise County. Hurtado said that special thanks go out to Gustavo, Juan, Ruben and Samuel of the SEACAP weatherization crew for assembling the dozens of bikes given away at the event.
According to Hurtado, the bikes for the event were purchased by SEACAP using funds received
through individual donations.
The children laughed and took pictures with their favorite cartoon character as volunteers and
SEACAP employees prepared their gifts.
As the excitement from the visiting celebrities died down, the children formed into lines divided by grade and waited with anticipation for their turn to meet and take a picture with Santa, who gifted them a bag of sweets before presenting each child with their own brand-new bicycle.
“SEACAP has been around for about 40 years,” Hurtado said. On top of the annual bike giveaway, which has been ongoing since 2015, Hurtado explained that SEACAP also works year-round to provide low-income Southeastern Arizona residents with assistance on home weatherization, utility repair and replacement, as well as deposit assistance.
SEACAP’s mission is “to focus on making the maximum positive effort for our community by assisting families in the movement, transition, and achievement of self-sufficiency,” according to its website.