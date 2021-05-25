The South Eastern Arizona Community Action Program is awarding grants worth more than $80,000 to five organizations in Graham County, and to Greenlee County’s public works department.
The community service blocks grants, made up of funds from the CARES ACT, are meant to fund organizations that invest in and improve communities, said SEACAP’s executive director, Yvette Ramirez.
“This is the first time we actually got extra block grants funds,” Ramirez said, “Normally the money we receive goes just to the services we provide.” Those services include helping people pay their utility bills and their rent who need assistance and helping people weatherize their homes.
The five organizations in Graham County that will receive grants are: The Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library, the Safford Downtown Association, the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, the Mt. Graham Safe House and the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley.
In Greenlee County, the county public works department will receive a grant worth $32,600 to renovate a public park in the York Valley to include picnic tables, a half-sized basketball court, an exercise station, barbecue equipment, and to plant trees in and around the park.
The grant money should be sent out sometime in June, Ramirez said.
The Safford Downtown Association will be given $11,000, half of which will go to continuing work on restoring the historic Safford Theater on Main Street. The other half will go toward hiring Safford High School stagecraft students to work on building reusable sets and backdrops for the theater, said Danny Smith, association president.
The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition will be given $11,470, which will be used for the coalition’s House of Hope.
The Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library intends to use its $5,000 for easy-to-clean chairs for the library.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley will be given $11,200 to buy an internet server and upgrade their computers for the kids and the club’s administrative staff.
The Mt. Graham Safe House will use its $8,900 for a computer, a temperature reader, and TVs for the safe house’s clients.
“It was really important because it helps us purchase stuff that we need and that we had to buy for the pandemic,” said Jessica Dominguez, the finance coordinator for the safe house, “It will definitely help our clients.”