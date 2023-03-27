SEACUS is seeking volunteers to help in the kitchen for its home-delivered and congregate meals, as well as persons who can assist with delivery for the Meals on Wheels program in Graham and Greenlee counties.
Meals on Wheels program director Carla Clark said the most pressing need at this point is someone who can work in the kitchen two days per week between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. However, Clark said, even if someone could offer a couple hours a week, it would help. Eventually, the program is going to be even more shorthanded after two missionary workers who are assisting in the kitchen return home.
Clark said there is also an immediate need for someone who can be on call as a fill-in driver to deliver meals. Drivers are reimbursed for mileage at a rate of 58 cents per mile.
Volunteers must have a level one fingerprint clearance from the Department of Public Safety. They also must pass a skin test for tuberculosis.
Costs of the fingerprint clearance and TB test are reimbursable, Clark said, but she recommended completing the interview process and initial training before proceeding with the tests.
For more information, contact Clark at (928) 428-4328 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, or email cclark@seacus.org.