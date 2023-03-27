SEACUS logo

SEACUS is seeking volunteers to help in the kitchen for its home-delivered and congregate meals, as well as persons who can assist with delivery for the Meals on Wheels program in Graham and Greenlee counties.

Meals on Wheels program director Carla Clark said the most pressing need at this point is someone who can work in the kitchen two days per week between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. However, Clark said, even if someone could offer a couple hours a week, it would help. Eventually, the program is going to be even more shorthanded after two missionary workers who are assisting in the kitchen return home.

