SEACUS shares holiday cheer with volunteers

SAFFORD — The holidays are the bastion of charity and giving in this country, and it’s made possible by those who volunteer the most precious thing they have: their time.
Last week, on the eve of Christmas, South Eastern Arizona Community Unique Services (SEACUS) held a holiday banquet to honor volunteers who help make possible all of the services provided to the senior citizens of Graham and Greenlee counties.
Whether it be commuter services, delivering meals or hosting activities, those volunteers form the backbone of the organization.
“Today we’re honoring our volunteer drivers. Some of them, like Frank Harper, has been with me for 16 years. He drives five days a week,” said SEACUS Program Manager Sharon Valencia, “We’re giving them a nice little Christmas, and a nice steak dinner.”
Valencia has been with SEACUS for 19 years.
“I love it, we do a good thing for the clients. We really depend on our volunteers so anyone that wants to be a volunteer driver, we’d love to have them on board. We pay them 50 cents per mile driving and they get a free lunch,” she said.
The best part of volunteering she said however, is that you fall in love with the clients.
“They are so thankful. If a driver doesn’t show up one day they call me up saying, ‘Where’s my driver today? Is he okay?’ So they worry about them, too; they get attached,” Valencia said.
“We’re at a point in our organization where we almost have as many volunteers as we have paid staff members,” said Royce Hunt-Bell, SEACUS executive director. “So our volunteers are really crucial to our ability to serve our seniors. Today isn’t really just a Christmas party, but also an opportunity to celebrate and thank them for their time. You know? You can make more money but you can’t make more time.”
She described the Senior Center as a crucial way to reach and engage local seniors who may normally be home-bound or “isolated” and “unplugged.”
“The Senior Center is a place in Graham County (Greenlee County as well ed.) where seniors 55 and up can come to socialize.,” Activities Coordinator John Smallwood told the Eastern Arizona Courier. “To meet new people, and to meet old people. To get out of the house and start new or old friend circles. So we offer everything from Zoomba to quilting classes as well as lunch and board games every day.”
Smallwood said that in his four years with the Senior Center, he’s seen significant growth, and much of that is thanks to the volunteers.
“We love to have them here and we appreciate all that they do for the senior center. Without them we would not be able to have all that we have, and we aren’t able to keep going without them.” he said.
Those interested in volunteering for SEACUS should call 928-428-3229.