A hiker lost on Mt. Graham was found safe early Thursday morning after an-all night search by Graham County Search and Rescue.
The hiker, a 20-year-old female, was in the Riggs Lake area with her mother and some friends when she got separated from the others Wednesday night. Lt. Tommy Whitmire of Search and Rescue said they were not from the Gila Valley.
The lost woman called 911 at 8 p.m. Wednesday and was connected with Cochise County Dispatch, which transferred the case to Graham County. Search and Rescue got location coordinates from her cell phone, but were unable to find her in the area where the phone pinged.
The search went on until 3:30 Thursday morning, when she was found safe. According to Whitmire, she had made her way back to camp and fallen asleep. Whitmire said she was unable to call anyone because there was no phone service in the area. He added that the group was in a small, remote camp that took Search and Rescue members longer to find.