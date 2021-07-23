Several agencies resumed a search this morning for a 4-year-old girl who was swept away in high water Thursday evening in Cottonwood Wash near Pima Bridge.
A woman called for help at 9:22 p.m., reporting that she and her children were stuck in the wash on top of her Suburban, according to Pima Police. Law enforcement officials were able to help some of the family to safety but the girl was missing.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said the Graham County Search and Rescue had to pause the search because of lightning and storms; it resumed at 6 a.m. Friday.
Crews are searching north of the Cottonwood Wash area at 300 West and 100 North in Pima. The teams are working their way north of the Gila River and then west, following the river and heading to the Fort Thomas area.
Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen declined to give further information.
“We have people posted on the Eden Bridge watching the water,” McCormies said.
Volunteers from local fire departments, the Department of Public Safety, LifeNet and Air Vac helicopters are aiding in the search, he said.
“We’ve had an amazing outpouring of people coming out,” McCormies said. “We applaud all the folks who are willing to help us with this but we hope they are using a degree of caution. There still is debris in the water, the water is running and the river is running very quickly. Also, the sides of the banks in some areas are not very stable.”