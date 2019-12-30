SAFFORD - Winter can be a difficult time for the Gila Valley’s homeless population, and this winter’s conditions have been particularly harsh. Temperatures have fallen below freezing, and snow has come down in parts of the valley. The season can become even more stressful, however, when a person goes missing.
On Christmas Day, Safford Police responded to a welfare check on a homeless man named Harrison Vandever, reportedly missing since Friday, Dec. 20. Two homeless individuals, one of them Vandever’s sister, told police Vandever was beaten Friday by another homeless male they did not know and that Vandever had not been seen since.
One witness said Vandever was “not in good shape” after the assault but had managed to walk away. That witness, and Vandever’s sister, said they had since “walked all over” to find him but were unsuccessful. According to a Dec. 30 Safford Police report, Vandever’s sister tearfully said he would never miss Christmas with her.
She added that she contacted her mother to find out if Vandever was with her, which he was not, then said she would keep searching.
The officer reached out to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center and the Graham County Jail, but neither had any recent record of Vandever. An attempt to locate was then issued.
On Thursday morning, Dec. 26, a male subject was reportedly located on or near the Discovery Park Campus and transported to the hospital. As far as the Courier could ascertain, the case was handled by Eastern Arizona College Campus Police, who were not immediately available to confirm whether the incidents were related.