Volunteers are being asked to sign in at a table outside of the Pima Town Hall to help in search efforts organized by Central resident Amy Allred to look for the missing 4-year-old who was swept away in high water Thursday evening in Cottonwood Wash near Pima Bridge.
Hundreds of volunteers showed up to assist in search efforts on Friday morning. Volunteers are now being asked to sign in at a table set up outside of Pima Town Hall at 110 W. Center Street to receive further information on search efforts.
Allred said that the location of the volunteers and the results of their search efforts will be shared directly with the Graham County Search and Rescue group. Water and sunscreen are available for search volunteers at the Pima Town Hall.
“The Graham County Search and Rescue keep checking in, we have a few officer numbers we can call if we find something, we’re working together,” she said. “We’ve had at least 200 to 300 volunteers from Safford, Thatcher and even some from Bylas come out to help. Helicopters keep passing over.”
The search and rescue team from Greenlee County have asked volunteers to stay out of the water, Allred said, but the water levels have lowered, she added and now searchers can look under the brush lining the river.
The check-in location for volunteers will remain at the Pima Town Hall until the search is called off, Allred said.
Allred said she doesn’t believe the search will end until the child is found.
“I don’t believe in shutting these kind of things down until they ask us to stop,” she said, “There’s a good possibility that we might not find her, you know, which is awful. But we’re going to keep looking for her as long as we can, so we can find her, hopefully.”
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said the Graham County Search and Rescue had to pause the search because of lightning and storms Thursday night; but have resumed at 6 a.m. Friday. Crews are searching north of the Cottonwood Wash area at 300 West and 100 North in Pima. The teams are working their way north of the Gila River and then west, following the river and heading to the Fort Thomas area.