The weather appears to be cooperating, at least for now, in the search for a 4-year-old girl who was swept away during Thursday night's storm.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said the rain has stopped, Cottonwood Wash has receded and if the water rises again, mapping has shown it won't rise nearly as much as it has in recent days.
While some searchers continue to comb through the Gila River between Eden and Fort Thomas, others are going back to the Cottonwood Wash to "check all possible areas where she could have been caught up" and muck it out.
The plans being drawn by search organizers are constantly evolving and although McCormies said he hopes they are "blessed enough" to find her today, if not, the search will continue.
"We would love to be able to do that for the family," McCormies said of finding the girl. "We're not going to have a happy ending to this, but we're hoping to get a resolution."
"We're never going to stop, but we may have to limit because of the resources available to us," McCormies said.
According to Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen, a family of six was driving on a farm road on private property Thursday night when their suburban was swept away. Apparently they drove through a dip in the road while traveling one way without any issues, but when they came back to the dip, their vehicle stalled in water. A woman in the vehicle called 911 shortly after 9 p.m., and officers made a chain with a rope to get the family off the roof of the suburban, but it quickly began to drift away.
The little girl, who has been identified as "Maci" on Facebook, went into Cottonwood Wash at some point.
Volunteers are reminded they need to check in at Pima Town Hall before assisting in the search, said Ronnie Glaspie, Graham County Search and Rescue president.