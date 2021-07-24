Law enforcement agencies and volunteers began their second full day of searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Saturday morning under rainy conditions that are expected to last through Monday, prompting organizers to issue extra words of caution.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said that while the water in the Gila River has receded somewhat, there are concerns that a "wall of water"could arrive from Greenlee County. Graham County Search and Rescue coordinators are keeping a close eye on weather reports so searchers can be pulled out if necessary.
"We're going to find her. Our number one concern is finding her, but we're also concerned about the safety of all of the other people who are out there looking for her," said Sheriff P.J. Allred.
Volunteers were told to "buddy up," keep aware of their surroundings and the weather, Allred said.
"We're grateful to have extra eyes out there, but if they're going to do that, they need to make sure they can do that," Allred said. "We're telling them 'Don't go from being a rescuer to us having to rescue you.'"
GCSO Deputy Justin Baughman also had safety foremost in his mind, telling his fellow law enforcement officers, "Check the banks and the edges, but do not go into the water."
According to Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen, a family of six was driving on a farm road on private property Thursday night when their suburban was swept away. Apparently they drove through a dip in the road while traveling one way without any issues, but when they came back to the dip, their vehicle stalled in water. A woman in the vehicle called 911 shortly after 9 p.m., and officers made a chain with a rope to get the family off the roof of the suburban, but it quickly began to drift away.
Because the focus has been on finding the little girl, Cauthen said she doesn't yet know all of the details of what happened that night, but she knows she went missing at some point.
First responders searched the Cottonwood Wash and Gila River well into the night and early morning hours, but had to pause the search because of lightning and storms; it resumed at 6 a.m. Friday.
When the suburban was later found it had "traveled a really good distance from where the officers originally went in," Cauthen said.
Jim Meyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson, said Mt. Graham has received 2.5 to 4 inches of rain since Friday and that water feeds into the Gila River. Northern Greenlee County has received 1.5-2 inches of rain and Clifton has gotten about 2.5 inches, he said.
Light to moderate showers are expected throughout today and thunderstorms are predicted for Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s today and Sunday and will hit the 90s on Monday, Meyer said.
The U.S. Border Patrol brought in cadaver dogs today to aid in the search and volunteers were being asked to avoid the areas where they are searching.
Searchers have already gone over all of the easy access points to the river - those areas that can be walked to or driven to with ATVs -- but those areas are being gone over again today while others head further west from the Eden Bridge to the San Carlos reservation, McCormies said. Tribal authorities are also assisting in the search.
They are using all means of searching they possibly can when the weather allows, McCormies said. That means kayaks, drones, helicopters, etc.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are helping out and more would come if asked, Allred said, expressing his appreciation for them and all of the volunteers.
The effort is a massive one; it's not uncommon for victims to be found 10-20 miles from where they disappeared, Allred and McCormies said.
"We're having to cover a lot of miles looking for a very small victim," McCormies said.
The past few days have been "heart-wrenching" for everyone involved because they all have children and grandchildren, McCormies said.
"Two-thirds of the volunteers don't know the family, but they've turned out because of the circumstances," he said.
A Facebook page was set up Friday for those following the search and looking for ways to help. Roughly three dozen people gathered Friday night to pray at Thatcher Park for the child, who has been identified as "Maci" on the Facebook page, her family and searchers.