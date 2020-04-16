Another scam involving a deadly threat was reported in the Gila Valley this month.
According to a Safford police report, a local man called police on Tuesday to report that a screaming woman claiming to be his daughter had called him saying she was in an accident. While he was talking to her, someone else came on the line, claiming the daughter ran into him.
According to the intended victim, the man told him he didn't want to get the police involved, he wanted money. The caller then claimed he had a gun to the daughter's head.
The intended victim told police he got suspicious, drove home and found his daughter was home and fine. He then ended the call and called police.
According to the report, he was advised little further could be done. Police told him there had been an increase of fraudulent calls in the area and to watch out for them.
In March, a local woman lost $1,000 in a similar scam when a man claimed over the phone to be holding her daughter at gunpoint.