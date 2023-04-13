Second half 2022 property taxes are due Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Property taxes in Graham County for the second half of 2022 are now due.County Treasurer Cindi Orr said the last day to submit payment is May 1. After that, interest will be charged at a rate of 16 percent per year on unpaid taxes.The county offers four options to submit tax payments:At the Treasurer's Office in the General Services Building, 921 Thatcher Blvd., Safford, during regular business hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.By mail at P.O. Box 747, Safford, AZ 85548.Online at www.graham.az.gov.At the drop box located in the east parking lot of the General Services Building.The Treasurer's Office accepts cash, checks, and credit or debit card payments. There is a convenience fee for credit and debit card transactions.Property tax amounts can be found by using the tax search function online at www.graham.az.gov. Personal inquiries regarding taxes can be made by calling (928) 428-2440 during regular business hours or by calling treasurer@graham.az.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Finance Banking Trade Load comments Most Popular Safford man shot dead during apparent attack on another man Arizona Fan Fest intended to appeal to Valley's love of cosplay Coyote attacks prompt warning about interacting with wildlife EAC triathlon pays tribute to a decades-old Valley tradition Chandler Republican expelled from House for alleged ethics breach Hobbs rejects one state hiring bill, approves another Hobbs rejects multiple bills, including proposed election laws Former law office to become homeless day center 10 fun facts about cats and dogs Hot Well Dunes: Graham County's beautiful mistake Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit