A recent fire in the bed of the Gila River near Pima recently took care of a lot of salt cedar, leaving the ground clear for the Gila Watershed Partnership to plant native brush and trees. On Tuesday, the GWP partnered up with children from the Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley to create seed balls to further their endeavor. Everyone had a blast.
