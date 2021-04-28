The Arizona state senate voted 24-6 Wednesday to permit community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees to students. Senate Bill 1453 now goes to the governor’s office for his approval.
It took decades of work for the bill to pass, with multiple past attempts failing to get this far.
If Gov. Doug Ducey signs off on the bill, colleges will need to prove they can hire the necessary faculty and sustain four-year programs. Also, the degrees will have to meet the needs of the community and not duplicate degrees found elsewhere in the state.
State Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Clifton, has been pushing for the bill's passage for years on behalf of Eastern Arizona College.
Eastern Arizona College will continue its partnership with the state universities and ensure there are no duplicative programs, said Kris McBride, director of marketing and public relations for the college.
The EAC staff will assess the educational needs of the community and present their ideas for four-year programs to the community college board, which will decide which ones to move forward on, said McBride. The process could take years of strategy and planning, he said.
“We’re grateful for the legislature’s support. This bill increases access to a higher education and career advancement opportunities for people in our area,” McBride said.
Vance Bryce, executive director of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, said the bill will provide locals greater flexibility.
“The more educational opportunities in rural Arizona is always a good idea. More degrees, more learning about business and how business works makes us more efficient. It also makes us more professional and increases the bottom line,” Bryce said.
Heath Brown, Thatcher town manager, was pleased by the bill's passage.
“The Town of Thatcher loves the idea, and is 100 percent supportive. I think it would be great for the community and the students and would be amazing for our area,” he said.
Ducey is likely to face a last-ditch effort by the Arizona Board of Regents which has for at least 40 years fought any effort to infringe on what it sees as its turf as the governing body of the state's three universities.
Nutt has argued for years that the current system requires rural students who want four-year degree to leave their homes. That, she said, affect not only families but also undermines efforts to promote local economic development.
And Nutt said many community colleges already have buildings and other infrastructure in place that would allow them to start offering four-year degrees without new investment and without raising local taxes.
The regents, by contrast, have countered there is no real need.
Larry Penley, chairman of the board, has argued that the university already have working relationships with community colleges around the state, partnering in ways to offer four-year degrees. And he has told lawmakers there is reduced tuition for university courses that are taught on community college campuses.
Those objections hit home with some lawmakers.
Rosanna Gabaldon, D-Green Valley, said she sees this as duplicating existing efforts by universities to help community college students get a four-year degree. And that, she said, makes no sense financially.
"Arizona's already underfunding our public education,'' she said. "I believe this bill will make our community colleges and public universities compete for that same funding,'' she said.
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.