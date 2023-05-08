CAFBF18D-5111-4F38-9997-8AFD021131B6.jpeg

Yesenia Gonzalez, who expressed interest in Heart of Valor's services, makes friends with a four-legged member of the staff during a Graham County Chamber of Commerce event held Thursday at the fairgrounds.

A new service in the Gila Valley aims to help individuals enhance learning and life skills by offering them the opportunity to connect with a horse.

Heart of Valor Equine is the area’s first equine-assisted learning facility. Operated by Shawna Taylor at the Graham County Fairgrounds’ Barn B, Heart of Valor works with foster kids, special needs children and adults, at-risk youth, military veterans, the elderly and anyone else who might benefit from spending time one-on-one with horses.

5F228111-B08C-43B6-9F55-FA374E1EC447.jpeg

Kids meet a miniature horse in Heart of Valor's care on Thursday at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
BE8A7CB2-F59E-46E2-B9BE-8D1FDD2753FE.jpeg

A youngster is all smiles Thursday as he pets one of Heart of Valor's horses.

