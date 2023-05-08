Yesenia Gonzalez, who expressed interest in Heart of Valor's services, makes friends with a four-legged member of the staff during a Graham County Chamber of Commerce event held Thursday at the fairgrounds.
A new service in the Gila Valley aims to help individuals enhance learning and life skills by offering them the opportunity to connect with a horse.
Heart of Valor Equine is the area’s first equine-assisted learning facility. Operated by Shawna Taylor at the Graham County Fairgrounds’ Barn B, Heart of Valor works with foster kids, special needs children and adults, at-risk youth, military veterans, the elderly and anyone else who might benefit from spending time one-on-one with horses.
“At Heart of Valor, we help horses help humans,” the organization’s website declares.
Taylor was a foster child for about five years, experiencing abuse, neglect and uncertainty. During that time she said horses were a part of her life and offered a form of help.
“Going to counseling when I was a kid, it didn’t work out for me,” she said. “I didn't open up to the counselor at all, but I opened up to horses. That worked for me.”
Taylor was adopted later in life and said she felt she received a second chance. She said several of her horses are rescues and believes they deserve a second chance as well.
Although Heart of Valor is currently a limited liability company, Taylor said she is working on securing non-profit status. She is also in the process of getting certification through the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International. PATH is a federally registered 501(c)(3) that supports the advancement of equine-assisted services.
Taylor said Heart of Valor’s services include groundwork with the horses, learning horse body language, getting to know the horses, riding and spending one-on-one time with the animals.
“Pretty much a little of everything — I’m not going to narrow it down to any one area,” she said. “Just want to help people where they need the help.”
Summer day camps will be offered, as well as six- to eight-week sessions beginning in the fall. During those sessions, the aforementioned services will be included. Specific dates and times are in the works.
“I want to do paint parties with the horses, eventually do yoga with the horses, all kinds of fun and just different kinds of things,” Taylor said.
The program does accept donations. Taylor said a donations tab will soon be available on the Heart of Valor website.
Yesenia Gonzalez, a prospective client, said she comes from a history of dealing with horses. She said she has experienced healing from horses as well, and she believes Heart of Valor is on the right track to make a positive impact in the community.
“I think it’s great that she’s going to give opportunities for people, of all levels, whether you’re a beginner, whether you already know how (to ride) or whether you just want to be around horses. I think that’s good,” Gonzalez said. “Being on a horse — it makes my soul happy.”