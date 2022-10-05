Local historian Ryder Ridgway once wrote he considered Lorenzo Sanchez and his wife, Juana Maria Sedillos Baca, the couple the “parents of all the Sanchezes as far as the Graham County story is concerned.”
They’re significance extends even beyond that, however. They played a critical role in the history of one of the early Hispanic settlements in the Gila Valley. The settlement of Sanchez was along the Gila River just north and about 17 miles east of Safford, homesteaded by the Sanchez family and a small group of other families and individuals.
According to a volume of more than 600 pages of Sanchez family history provided by Roberta (Sanchez) Lopez, great-great-great granddaughter of the Sanchez-Sedillos Baca union, the area her ancestors settled was described by a partially illegible legal document that read, “North half of the southeast quarter and then to the southeast quarter of section thirty five in township ... east of Gila and Salt river meridian territory containing 136 acres.”
Lorenzo Sanchez, born in 1835, was raised by Jose Ramon Sanchez and Manuelita Baca in Socorro, N.M., after his parents were killed. As a young man, he served in the Civil War on the Union side for roughly six months when he was 27. His headstone in the Sanchez cemetery reflects his service.
In 1879, Lorenzo and his wife (born, 1840) moved to Arizona from the small village of Santa Barbara, N.M., with 12 of their 13 children to take advantage of U.S. land grants in the Gila Valley.
They farmed corn, sugar cane, melons, beans and pumpkins. The boys helped shepherd flocks owned by I.E. Solomon. Family documents state the Sanchez’s met Geronimo and other Apache leaders, and that the family learned Apache and had a peaceful relationship with their hill-dwelling neighbors.
About 1896, Lorenzo built a small schoolhouse for his children, which was also used as a church throughout the years. A pamphlet from a 1996 Sanchez Family reunion claims it was the first Spanish-American schoolhouse in North America. While that school is long gone, the vestige of a schoolhouse built in 1929 still stands today.
Ruben Colvin Sanchez, great-great-grandson of Lorenzo, described his memories of that schoolhouse in the third-person in the volume of Sanchez history:
“The school, as he recalls it, was built in 1929 by one uncle, Paulo Colvin and son Paulo Jr. It was made of adobe and had lumber floors. This school consisted of two classrooms and two storage rooms. It had a big iron bell on the roof. The schoolhouse used candles located on window sills for lighting. There was a 5.5 black-round-fat furnace, which Eliseo Sanchez, Ruben’s grand uncle, would go in the winter mornings and feed it mesquite wood to burn, before children came to school. There was a piano in the school. There were about 50 students to two teachers. … All students walked to school. The teachers would take the students on outings to the hills nearby to search for arrowheads and on picnics to the Gila River.”
As the Sanchez boys grew and married, they settled in the nearby hills. Ricardo Sanchez operated a village store and served as a postmaster for the short-lived Sanchez Post Office, while his brother Leonides was said to be a Pony Express rider for a period. At one point, he was shot in the leg with an arrow and had to carve the point out with a knife, leaving a scar. He continued to cowboy, ranch and farm for the last 50 years of his life. He was known locally for making sorghum juice from sugar cane, according to family historical records, and he engineered a bridge across the Gila River. Their brother Melquisedec died after falling out of a tree and their sister Edisa died in childbirth. Other siblings were Leonicia, Daniel, Maria Dina, Maria Floripa, Jose Abel, Adiel, Ismael, Eliseo and Jeremiah.
Lorenzo Sanchez died in 1899; Juana passed on in 1915. An article in the April 22, 1981, edition of this newspaper said that while the Sanchez cemetery was the final resting place of Lorenzo Sanchez, there was no formal marker for his grave at the time, just a simple pile of stones. Great- and great-great grandsons, the article said, were undergoing a mission within their extended family to restore the cemetery and mark the graves while the location of individual sites were known. A letter circulated to family stated “It would be a good idea if we could contribute at least $10 or $20 so that we can put a headstone on Don Lorenzo’s grave and possibly put a new fence around the cemetery.”
Today, Roberta Lopez’s father, Arnoldo Sanchez, still tends the cemetery on Sunday with a few of his friends. While Arnoldo prefers to stay out of the limelight, he did express his gratitude for the folks who contribute financially and with gifts of time to keep the cemetery very well-maintained for all visitors to appreciate. Today, bright faux flowers mark graves and a wrought-iron fence marks the boundary. Nearby, the old Sanchez Ranch house (on private property, like the standing schoolhouse) shelters a new generation.
While Sanchez may have slipped from memory, those who lived there and their legacy, have not.
As visitors pull in to old Sanchez settlement area, they are greeted with a bronze plaque installed in 1999 that states the community was the site of the first Hispanic Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America. While Lorenzo Sanchez and his family practiced Catholicism and Methodism, a 1999 article in this newspaper states that in 1899, “Abel and Adiel Sanchez and other members of the family were baptized in the Gila River by Pastor Marcial Serna.”
According to Ridgway’s accounts, that same year Sanchez Methodist minister Serna converted half of his congregation to Adventists.