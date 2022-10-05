Sanchez schoolhouse.jpg

A recent photo of the old schoolhouse in the settlement of Sanchez, 17 miles west of Safford.

Local historian Ryder Ridgway once wrote he considered Lorenzo Sanchez and his wife, Juana Maria Sedillos Baca, the couple the “parents of all the Sanchezes as far as the Graham County story is concerned.”

They’re significance extends even beyond that, however. They played a critical role in the history of one of the early Hispanic settlements in the Gila Valley. The settlement of Sanchez was along the Gila River just north and about 17 miles east of Safford, homesteaded by the Sanchez family and a small group of other families and individuals.

Settlement of Sanchez highlights rich Hispanic heritage
schoolhouse.jpg

This photo from the Sanchez family records, shows the same schoolhouse that still stands in Sanchez.
plaque.jpg

A commemorative plaque dedicated in 1999 states that Sanchez was the site of the first Hispanic Seventh-Day Adventist Church in North America.

As visitors pull in to old Sanchez settlement area, they are greeted with a bronze plaque installed in 1999 that states the community was the site of the first Hispanic Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America. While Lorenzo Sanchez and his family practiced Catholicism and Methodism, a 1999 article in this newspaper states that in 1899, “Abel and Adiel Sanchez and other members of the family were baptized in the Gila River by Pastor Marcial Serna.” 

According to Ridgway’s accounts, that same year Sanchez Methodist minister Serna converted half of his congregation to Adventists. 

