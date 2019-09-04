The Graham County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the following information pursuant to ARS 13-3825, the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, released from a county jail, or who relocate from another city or state.
It is the responsibility of the chief law enforcement officer having jurisdiction where the offenders intend to reside to inform the community.
Eric Flores is located at 5146 S. 20th Ave. in Safford. He is 36 years old; 5 feet, 6 inches tall; and weighs 165 pounds. He is bald with hazel eyes.
In 2001, Flores was convicted in Graham County Superior Court of two counts of sexual conduct with a minor. In 2014, Flores violated sex offender registration.
Vasquez is a Level 3 offender.
Justin McNutt is located at 1255 W. Ocotilla St. in Safford. He is 26 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
In 2015, McNutt was convicted in Graham County Superior Court of sexual exploitation of a minor.
McNutt is a Level 3 offender.
The persons who appear in this notification have been convicted of sex offenses, which allows the Graham County Sheriff’s Office to make community notification. They are not wanted by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency at this time.
Graham County Sheriff’s Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offenders may or may not live. Unless court-ordered restrictions exist, offenders are constitutionally free to live wherever they choose.
This notification is not intended to increase public fear; rather, it is to inform the community of sex offenders living in the city and to comply with ARS 13-3825. Community Notification is a sex offender law designed to make our community an informed and safer community. Citizen(s) who use this information to threaten, intimidate, harass or cause any harm to these individuals will not be tolerated and are subject to charges being filed against anyone violating the law.
For questions regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offenders, call 928-428-3141, or if an emergency, dial 9-1-1.