At first glance, Mount Graham Safe House’s 2020 numbers look fantastic. There’s been a 52 percent decrease in the number of people who have escaped their abuser and sought help from the shelter’s staff. But then reality sets in.
The reason fewer people have sought refuge at the shelter has more to do with COVID-19 than any decrease in domestic violence, however, Executive Director Jeannette Aston said.
Aston expressed fears about the falling numbers back in August, when the decline was only at 40 percent.
“I find it very concerning because not only are they staying with their abusers when they potentially want out, but because jobs are low right there’s a potential for a higher stress level in the house because of lack of jobs and COVID,” Aston said in August.
From Jan. 1 through Oct. 20, 2019, 378 people spent time in the shelter, said Felicia Herbert, outreach coordinator. During the same period this year, that number was 175.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually in the U. S. and the number of intimate partner violence incidents increased 42 percent from 2016-2018.
In an interview earlier this week, Aston said that in order for the numbers to decrease, a few things need to happen.
Children need to be educated that domestic violence is not acceptable so they don’t continue the cycle once they get older and the community at large needs to intervene when they witness domestic violence rather than think of it only as a “family matter,” she said.
“The other way we can make a difference in domestic violence is by working with batterers; they’re the source,” Aston said. “Even if one victim leaves, there’s always another one to take their place. Unless you can actually stop it with the source, I don’t think we’re going to make a big difference.”
Aston said batterers need to learn what domestic violence looks like, how it impacts their families, what triggers the violence and how to cope with those triggers.
“It’s about control and recognizing the fact you don’t have the right to control other people and other people are not responsible for how you’re feeling,” Aston said.
Josh Halverson, Graham County’s chief probation officer, said those convicted of domestic violence offenses and placed on probation are required to attend domestic violence classes as a term of their probation. There are two providers in Safford and there is also an online program available for those with work conflicts. Those who don’t complete their required classes are subject to having their probation revoked and they could be sent to jail or prison.
Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods, Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen and Safford Police Chief Glen Orr agree domestic violence is a complex issue and even one case is too many.
“I don’t think there is an answer as far as how to stop DV completely, but by educating people about it we can hopefully reduce the numbers,” Woods said. “There are many things that contribute to it, but one of the main contributors is substance abuse. Often times its learned behaviors. Children raised in abusive homes, often become abusers or victims themselves.”
Domestic violence calls are among the toughest calls for officers to handle because they see the toll it takes, Cauthen said.
“Domestic violence tears the whole family apart and the victims often feel like they can’t get out of it and of course, the suspects often want them to feel that way,” Cauthen said.
It’s for that reason law enforcement officers do their best to educate victims about the resources available to them and encourage their friends and family to report what they see, the chiefs said.
“If you know a friend or family member that is dealing with an abusive relationship, please encourage them to get the help they need,” Woods said. “The safe house is an outstanding resource. They are more than just a place to go to escape abuse. They have advocates that can help with all facets of DV. If your not sure what to do or say, feel free to reach out to us and we will help as best we can.”