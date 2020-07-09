After 12 years of heading up the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, Preston “P.J.” Allred hopes voters will give him another four years.
Allred, who has more than 33 years of law enforcement experience, said he is proud of the working relationships that have been developed with other local law enforcement agencies, the professionalism of his staff and the new Graham County Jail, which opened not quite three years ago.
Pima, Thatcher and Safford officers routinely discuss with sheriff’s deputies ongoing issues, share intelligence and work together to make arrests, Allred said.
Using the same radio system and database also helps make that possible, the sheriff’s said.
“I wouldn’t say necessarily the command staff has always worked together well in our communities, but I think in our last 12 years that it’s a much closer group. We work very well together, the commands staff do and we all have our ultimate goal, which is public safety,” Allred said.
Safety is also the top priority within the jail and his staff works hard to make sure his detention officers are trained well, Allred said.
In fact, the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-entry often snatch up his officers, he said.
“Some folks must think we’re doing a good job because they sure do hire our people and if they didn’t think they were trained properly I don’t think they’d hire them…so I’m proud of that,” Allred said.
The new Graham County Jail opened in November 2017, four years after voters narrowly approved a half-cent sales tax to build the $24.2 million facility.
The old jail lacked an adequate medical unit and space for inmates to exercise, attend class or meet with mental health providers and defense attorneys, Allred said. At the old jail, staff had a difficult time keeping certain classes of inmates separate from each other, too, something also required by the federal government.
“There were some mandates we couldn’t necessarily meet in our old footprint and we were trying, working at it very hard, but we would fix something and that would mess something else up and we’d try to fix that and that would mess something else up,” the sheriff said.
The new facility allows the county to meet federal standards and it helps keep staff and inmates safe, he said.
Since the jail opened, Allred said he’s pleased they’ve been able to increase the amount of time medical staff, including nurses and a physician’s assistant, are onsite. A medical doctor is also always on-call.
“The reality is we are in charge of inmates’ health, their care, their well-being while they’re here in our custody. We’re not here to infringe upon their rights,” Allred said. “Some people like to think we can put them all in one big cell and feed them three meals a day and that’s the end of it, but no, we can’t.”
While the sheriff’s office had a wrongful death lawsuit filed against them last month, Allred said if there had been any criminal intent or purposeful wrongdoing he would not have called in the Arizona Department of Public Safety to investigate.
“I think there’s been reports and videos that have been released that people have been able to review and based on original accusations that were just thrown out there at the get go of things, they’ll be able to see that those aren’t true,” Allred said.
That being said, Allred said he is sorry about Jorden Simms’ death, calling it “unfortunate.”
Allred comes from a family of law enforcement officers. His father was a posse member back in the ‘60s, an uncle was a Thatcher police chief and a couple of cousins are also officers. An uncle by marriage once held his seat, too.
After graduating from the Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy in Tucson, he was offered a job with the Tucson Police Department.
“I thanked the commander kindly and I told him I’d rather be at home. I’m a Gila Valley, Graham County kind of guy and I’d rather be at home than in Tucson,” Allred said. “I knew early on in life I was going to be here. I was born and raised here.This is the home that I know, people that I grew up with.”
Illegal drugs and domestic violence remain the county’s top law enforcement issues, Allred said. Drugs also lead to other issues such as thefts, burglaries, property crimes and violent crimes.
He’d like to continue trying to address those issues along with other local agencies, he said.
If re-elected, Allred said he will also continue to pursue pay raises for his staff. They continue to do incredible work, even with the threat of COVID-19 hanging over their heads.
“They were living in a COVID world 24/7 before COVID ever showed up. During every single traffic stop that they made they didn’t know what that person had, they didn’t know where they had been or anything. When they had to put hands on someone to arrest them or for whatever reason it may be, they didn’t know if that person had some type of an illness that could be transferred onto them,” Allred said. “Everytime one of our deputies goes down the road and the guy in the backseat behind him hocks up and spits on the back of his head, nowadays, they think ‘COVID. Am I sick?’ Well, our guys have been spit on an awful long time. Our people go through a lot of stuff that people don’t realize happens out there.”
Allred said his number one goal for the sheriff’s office has been and remains, “doing good investigations and making sure people feel comfortable in our community and sleep good at night.”