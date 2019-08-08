SAFFORD — Thanks to United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, the Graham County Sheriff’s Office will once again have the services of a K9 unit.
At the Aug. 5 meeting, the Graham County Board of Supervisors ratified the award of an $18,500 United Way grant to purchase the dog and adapt a vehicle for its use.
The dog, which came to the GCSO already trained, has been training with a deputy for four weeks. Sheriff P.J. Allred said the pair have been walking through the Graham County Jail and being very proactive.
Allred said a previous K9 program was disbanded due to handlers leaving for other agencies but that the deputy now in training had made a commitment to stay on.
“We certainly appreciate the United Way, and appreciate your staff getting this grant written and accepted. We think it will be a welcome benefit,” said Board Chairman Jim Palmer.
The board also ratified a $26,934 grant award to the GCSO for fiscal year 2020 from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, Drug, Gang and Violent Crime Control (DGVCC). The DGVCC grant has been awarded for many years, though Allred said it was not given in 2018. It is used for overtime for law enforcement officers from different agencies who work drug and gang details, and its funds are administered by the GCSO.