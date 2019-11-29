CLIFTON — When one decides where to spend money this holiday season, those desired items might be right next door.
This weekend is Shop Small Saturday, providing an opportunity for individuals to reinvest in the community and find special gifts not available at a big box store.
In Clifton, the place to be for small-town shopping is Chase Creek Street in the heart of downtown. There one will find a variety of goods and services from the unique to the hand crafted.
At one of the many historical buildings lining the street one will find Theresa Greenwell and the Headframe Apothecary. Shelves are stocked with a selection of herbs, incense, organic coffee and tea, creams and sprays. One can also find vape supplies and CBD oils, soap and candles.
Vintage glasswork can be found, and the store has been known to host artists such as previous Colors of Copper winner Linda Fout. The Headframe Apothecary also serves as a four-room boarding house.
Across the street is Monica Aguilar-Miller and the girls of Studio 226. A nice outside-the-box gift is a salon experience with freshly painted nails and a brand new hairdo. Their friendly staff will also have some handy tricks for owning that new style.
In Duncan, Town & Country Supply is one of the most iconic buildings, sitting at the corner of Highway 70 and Main Street. The business is owned by Fred and Dustie Robinette and their children, after they purchased the store in 2013.
Inside they offer a wide range of goods for everyday living: hardware, animal feed, garden and plumbing supplies, roofing materials and propane. They also offer more personal items like clothing, pet supplies, and accessories. Town & Country offers customers both service and the support they require for their goods.
Speaking of service, Fred Robinette also offers contracting services, both residential and commercial, and remodels make a truly unique gift for that special someone.