SAFFORD — On the final day of September, Safford Police officers arrested and booked a shoplifter after his second alcohol theft in approximately four hours.
According to police reports, at around 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 30 Scott Rivers, 35, opened a 30-pack of beer inside Walmart and started drinking. Rivers allegedly took the beer
outside without paying. When approached by a Walmart associate and store security, he reportedly put three cans in his pockets before the 30-pack was confiscated, then walked away.
Police located and detained Rivers near the Ice King. He was reportedly heavily intoxicated; according to the police report, Rivers was discharged from Mount Graham Regional Medical Center before the incident, where he was reportedly found to have a blood alcohol content of .392. Due to his inebriation, police opted to cite him for shoplifting and release him.
That would not be the case with Rivers’ second shoplifting attempt, when he reportedly lifted a can of hard lemonade from the 8th Avenue Speedway store around 4 a.m. The responding officer located Rivers, whose clothing matched the suspect’s, walking in the 300 block of 8th Street. Asked where the liquor was, Rivers reportedly took the unopened can from his pocket, then tried to open it and start drinking. Rivers was then detained and transported to the hospital. After being medically cleared, he was booked into the Graham County Jail without incident.