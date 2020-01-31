SAFFORD — A Texas man was reportedly caught shoplifting at the Safford Walmart, but it was an out-of-state warrant that landed him in the Graham County Jail.
On the night of Jan. 23, a Safford Police officer was dispatched to Walmart regarding a shoplifting suspect in the self-checkout area. Walmart staff reported the man had been in the store earlier and stolen a jumper cable box.
The suspect, identified through a Texas identification card as Bobbie Taylor, 62, reportedly had a six-pack of beer and four pairs of jeans when the officer contacted him. Taylor had paid for the beer at self-checkout, according to the police report, but not for the jeans.
Taylor allegedly said he stole the jeans because a local job offer fell through and he needed clothing, and admitted stealing the jumper cable box. The box, which Taylor reportedly said he hoped to sell for cash, was recovered from Taylor’s vehicle and returned to Walmart.
A check with Graham County Dispatch discovered Taylor had a parole warrant out of Texas. He was booked into jail on the warrant and cited for shoplifting. Taylor’s beer was placed in his vehicle, and police contacted a relative of Taylor to arrange for the vehicle’s recovery.