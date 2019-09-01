SAFFORD — As August came to a close, Safford Police were on the lookout for a suspected shoplifter and two men who broke into a residence.
According to one police report, staff at the Enchanted Boutique on Main Street said a female subject hid several clothing items in her purse. When an employee asked to check the purse, the woman reportedly removed some of the items, including a pair of pants valued at $41, then tried to plead with the employee. She reportedly left the store with the goods when the employee dialed 911.
The worker took photos of the subject, a blond Caucasian female. According to the report, another witness later identified the suspect to police as a woman named Steevi Boerner. The witness reportedly recognized Boerner from the photos, and an attempt to locate was issued.
In the other case, a Safford resident reported two break-ins to her apartment within three days. A suspect in the second incident, Tomas Mendez, reportedly left a wallet with his driver’s license behind. The resident told police neighbors had seen Mendez and his brother, Jesus, enter and exit the apartment more than once.
According to the report, the Mendezes made themselves at home, taking a picture of themselves posing in front of a mirror — a photo Jesus Mendez allegedly posted on social media. They also reportedly left soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes and razors in the bathroom. Police also found a black T-shirt, a backpack, a red organizer and several soda cups, as well as a glass bong used to smoke THC concentrate and pieces of burnt foil consistent with heroin use.
After police were unable to find the Mendezes at their reported residence, an attempt to locate them was issued.