SAFFORD — A suspected shoplifter was trespassed from a Safford Circle K after allegedly reporting to police that store employees stole 75 cents from him, then arrested two and a half hours later for returning to the store.
A Safford Police officer was dispatched to 1123 W. Thatcher Blvd., where Christopher Ferrell, 27, reportedly claimed cashiers did not give him change for a purchase. According to the police report, Ferrell, who was reportedly intoxicated, actually left the 75 cents in change on the counter. Circle K staff asked that Ferrell be trespassed, reportedly saying he had shoplifted from the store.
The officer returned Ferrell’s money and advised him he was no longer welcome at the Circle K. Ferrell reportedly said he understood, but was back two and a half hours later. According to another police report, Circle K staff said Ferrell was by the front door cursing at customers as they entered and exited the store.
Between the two incidents, police were called to run a welfare check on Ferrell, who was reportedly yelling and making obscene gestures at passing drivers in the 1400 block of Highway 70.
The officer responding to the second Circle K call located Ferrell in Firth Park. Ferrell allegedly claimed he was just passing by the store. When the officer advised he was seen standing by the door, Ferrell reportedly did not reply. He was arrested for criminal trespass and taken to the Graham County Jail. His breath alcohol content reportedly read .303, requiring clearance from Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. Once that was obtained, Ferrell was booked without incident.