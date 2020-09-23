A Phoenix woman who was TASED by a police officer during a shoplifting incident Monday begged to be shot and local police chiefs said they are proud for the restraint showed by their officers.
According to Thatcher and Safford police reports, Pearl Robertson, 56, of Phoenix, was followed to Walgreens in Safford by police on Monday after she was identified by Walmart employees as a shoplifting suspect.
When Robertson was approached by a Thatcher officer Robertson continued to walk away. When she was told the officer needed to speak with her Robertson said, “Nope, you’re going to have to shoot my (expletive) to stop me because I have a (expletive) gun too,” according to a Thatcher police report.
As Robertson began to step inside the Safford Walgreens a Thatcher officer repeatedly asked her to come to their location to discuss the situation. The officer said Robertson was making the situation bigger than it was, to which Robertson replied, “Well (expletive) shoot me.”
According to the report, when the Thatcher officer asked why she would shoot her, Robertson said, “I want you to.”
As the officer continued to speak with Robertson, officers from several local agencies responded to the scene and surrounded the Walgreens. Robertson was asked repeatedly to take her hand out of her purse, the report stated.
While a Safford officer was talking to Robertson, a Thatcher officer deployed her TASER, shocking Robertson. Body camera footage shows Robertson taking a black flashlight out of her purse as her body freezes under the shock of the TASER.
Safford Police later confirmed that Robertson did not have a gun at the time of the disturbance.
An ambulance was at the scene and evaluated Robertson for her injuries, and she requested to be taken to the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center for treatment of pain. The Safford police report said the officer cited Roberts for theft and disorderly conduct and left her at the hospital for X-rays. She's suspected of taking $206.66 worth of items from Walmart, according to reports.
Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods said the situation was extremely dangerous because as Robertson was asking the officer to shoot her, she was also making gestures inside the purse with her hand. The flashlight could have easily been mistaken for a gun, he said.
“The fact that we were able to use less lethal force in a potentially lethal force situation was amazing. That’s what we’re trying to do. The media might portray that the police officers are trying to use deadly force, that’s not the case at all. No cop that I’ve ever met wants to shoot anybody. I’m very proud of her (the Thatcher officer) and I’m proud of the officers that contained that scene. They resolved it quickly,” Woods said.
Safford Police Chief Glen Orr said the situation between Robertson and the responding officers was incredibly tense. The officers had the welfare of the people in the store as well as the people driving down the street in mind. He said he was very proud of all of the officers and the way they handled the situation.
“To me it was a peaceful solution to what could have been much worse. I applaud the police agencies working very well together in these types of situations,” Orr said.
Both Orr and Woods said the cooperation between all the police agencies, Pima, Thatcher, Safford and the Graham County Sheriff's Office was commendable.