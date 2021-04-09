A 26-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night near Highway 366.
According to the Graham County Sheriff's Office, Brendan Garbiel James Harrison, a Show Low man currently living in Safford, was traveling east on Boulder Lane when his motorcycle went down shortly before 8 p.m.
Harrison, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained severe injuries, including head injuries. Bystanders, law enforcement and EMTs performed CPR on him, to no avail.
GCSO and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash, which took place on an unpaved road.
The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office will be conducting an autopsy.