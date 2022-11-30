It might not be off to the races quite yet, but supervisors are considering bringing horse shows back to the Graham County Fair after a man from Pima presented the board with more than 300 signatures in support of the move.

At the Nov. 21 Board of Supervisors meeting, Harold Matthews stood at the podium during public comment with a sheaf of papers, signed in support of bringing equine activities back to the Valley.

Harold Matthews retrieves a folder containing pages of signatures collected from Valley residents in support of bringing a horse show back to the area. He and his granddaughter Shanae Gifford, background, participated in many shows in the past.
Harold Matthews, a Pima resident and life-long horseman, has proposed to the Graham County Board of Supervisors a petition to reinstate an annual horse show at the fairgrounds.
Shanae Gifford, Harold Matthews' granddaughter, designed this form to collect signatures in support of reinstating an annual Graham County horse show.

