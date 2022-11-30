It might not be off to the races quite yet, but supervisors are considering bringing horse shows back to the Graham County Fair after a man from Pima presented the board with more than 300 signatures in support of the move.
At the Nov. 21 Board of Supervisors meeting, Harold Matthews stood at the podium during public comment with a sheaf of papers, signed in support of bringing equine activities back to the Valley.
“Everybody I’ve talked to would like to see that old horse show come back,” Matthews said of what was once an annual event.
He handed the signatures to County Manager Dustin Welker.
Matthews suggested asking Freeport McMoRan to sponsor a horse show during the fair.
“I think that the mine really likes to get involved with the community affairs,” he said.
He argued that the horse show could be a way to draw more revenue to the annual event, not just through entry fees, but through feed purchases and horse trailer/camper site rentals.
Pitching an idea
On Tuesday, Matthews and his granddaughter Shanae Gifford met with this newspaper to discuss the proposal in more detail.
Both said they thought the last horse show they’d attended was around a decade ago. Gifford, who had trained with her grandfather, was notified after they were already en route to the fairgrounds that the show had been canceled.
“They wanted to shut it down because it was too much work,” Matthews said. “It was an excellent show.”
Giffords said the show involved lead-line, halter, reining, jumping and trail classes.
When asked what horses he showed, Matthews was casual. “Well, I’d just go catch a horse and ride ‘em,” he said.
Gifford showed in both English and Western riding classes at the Graham County Fair as a girl. Her favorite was the jump course. One year, she won reserve champion on an off-the-track thoroughbred mare she and Matthews trained together.
At the time, their legs were the same length, he said.
Gifford laughed.
They could swap out horses without needing to adjust the stirrups.
Potential for payout
Matthews said his history with horses started before he could walk. His father, who farmed with horses in the area, used to place his young son up on a work horse, where Matthews would hang onto the hames until he nodded off. Then his father would bring him in the house before returning to the field.
Matthews went on to reinstate a cavalry unit at Fort Grant while working for the prison, and developed a specific training method in which he can train a horse using nothing more than a piece of baling twine, he said.
“He’s just a horseman all around,” Giffords said. “It’s his life, and it’s his passion.”
That's part of why Matthews wants to see the show come back. "It would bring a lot of money and a lot of good will," he said.
Taking the reins
When Matthews decided to see what could be done to encourage the county to consider his proposal, he got Giffords to design a petition form, and they went to work circulating it.
He shuffled through a folder and presented photocopied page — and pages — of signatures from folks in Solomon, Pima, Safford and surrounding areas. He wasn’t exactly sure how many there were, but he figured at least a couple hundred. A rough count by Courier found the number to be more than 300.
And, according to Graham County Supervisor Paul David, the sheer quantity got the board’s attention.
“That was very impressive,” David said Wednesday, adding that after the regular meeting Nov. 21, the board met in a work session where they discussed Matthew’s idea. The board asked Trey Andrews, parks director, to look into capacity: Matthews had mentioned having around 200 horses present.
Matthews had also suggested the county bring back horse racing. But David was less optimistic about that plan.
“That was partially subsidized by the state,” he said.
With the advent of online gambling and other luck-of-the-draw options, he stated the popularity of horse racing has dropped. “To start from scratch, we just don’t have that kind of a draw,” David said. “I believe it actually lost money.”
However, all board members and the county manager were interested in reinstating a horse show, whether at the same time as the fair or not, David said.
The next step, he added, was to put together a business plan and committee, and set a date.
“We’ve had some great successes with the gymkhanas,” he said.
“We had a great fair this year,” David said: The annual livestock auction alone brought in a half-million dollars from local buyers, he added.
But the arena sat unused.
He mused on whether adding a rodeo and a horse show to the fair weekend could stretch the event into a week-long occasion.
“We’re making improvements all the time,” David said of the fairgrounds, mentioning the recent addition of a pavilion.
The board will meet Monday and discuss the matter further, he said.