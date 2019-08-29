SAFFORD — The Safford High School Scholarship Foundation has announced a new scholarship has been created in honor of the high school’s winningest coach.
Norma Bellamy served as head coach of SHS volleyball for 28 years. Her storied career included 21 state volleyball championships, an overall record of 520-33, and the high school gym is named in her honor.
When volleyball started in Arizona, there was only one state champion for volleyball, regardless of school size. Under Bellamy's tutelage, the Lady Bulldogs won three championships, which prompted the big schools, apparently tired of losing to a small school, to push for development of multiple classifications based on school enrollment.
Anyone who can assist with funding of this scholarship is asked to send a check to: SHS Foundation, 734 11th St., Safford, AZ 85546. Write “Norma Bellamy” on the memo line.
Because her former players are scattered about the country, the SHS Foundation is asking for help in getting the word out to her former players who might wish to support the scholarship.