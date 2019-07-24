SAFFORD — A new scholarship in honor of a lifelong Safford resident and teacher will be awarded this coming school year.
Safford High School Scholarship Foundation announced the establishment of the Brenda Bonefas Hawkins Scholarship, which will be awarded annually each May starting in 2020.
“Brenda spent most of her professional career as a classroom teacher, dedicated to her students and their success,” the foundation stated in announcing the new scholarship. “She believed all could succeed and worked diligently to assist them toward a path of success.”
The Brenda Bonefas Hawkins Scholarship will be maintained by the Safford High School Scholarship Foundation. Anyone wishing to donate to the scholarship may mail a check to SHS Scholarship Foundation, 734 11th St., Safford, AZ 85546, with “Brenda Hawkins” on the memo line; or go to www.shsalumni.org and, using the donate button, contribute via PayPal.