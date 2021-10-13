Sometimes it is difficult to come up with unique ideas for different occasions including Christmas.
Bulldog Memory Lane is an opportunity to become an immortal part of Safford High School. On the walkway leading up to the Unity Sculpture on the campus of SHS, engraved bricks feature names of alumni, athletes, scholars, teachers, events, and friends.
Bricks can be purchased to commemorate a graduation, a sports championship, an award, an event, or to honor a teacher or friendship. They make great gifts for Christmas, graduation, birthdays, or reunions, or for a special classmate.
The price of the brick includes up to three lines of engraving with 18 spaces per line. Bricks can be purchased for $85 each. Sixty of that amount is tax deductible because the Safford High School Scholarship Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.
All profits from the brick project will be used for scholarships through the SHS Scholarship Foundation.
The SHS Scholarship Foundation has awarded $616,000 in scholarships since the initial scholarship of $500 in 1988. This is a great gift for a great cause.
For more about the SHS Scholarship Foundation, please visit the schools newly designed website at www.saffordusd.com.
For a paver brick or for more information, please contact John Bonefas at 928-965-7065 or jbonefas1@gmail.com. The form is located at Donations & Fundraising / Purchase a Brick (saffordusd.com). You can even pick which scholarship you want your donation to support.