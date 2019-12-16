SAFFORD — Seniors at Safford High School have selected a cruise and a day at Disneyland for the class’ class trip, and the class announced the winners of the fund-raising raffle.
The winners are:
• Grand prize — David Ochoa, a Carnival cruise for two (valued at $800)
• First prize — Denise Rhodes, a $200 American Express gift card
• Second prize — Francine Ruiz, a $50 American Express gift card
• Third prize — Jadyn Sexton, a $25 American Express gift card
The class trip is sponsored by Brando’s Fun N’ Sun Travel & Cruise and Trophies N’ Tees. The trip includes a four-night Carnival cruise to Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico, and a one-day park hopper ticket for Disneyland.
“We would like to thank all Graham County residents who purchased raffle tickets and helped our senior class raise the needed funds to go on this once-in-a-lifetime after graduation trip,” said Gabriella Palomino, senior class president. “Brando’s Fun N’ Sun Travel & Cruise and Trophies N’ Tees have held the class tremendously to reach our goals and set the trip up.”
“It’s always a pleasure to work with our local high school students on their after graduation trips,” said Brando Quinn, of Brando’s Fun N’ Sun Travel & Cruise. “This is the fourth time we have been able to put together an after-graduation trip for Safford High School seniors, which is affordable and practical.”