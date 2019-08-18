SAFFORD — Sidewalk Sunday School will begin Aug. 28, and will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1020 S. 10th Ave.
All children, ages 4 to 12, are invited to participate in this free program. The theme of “Detectives for Divinity “ will teach children to find God everywhere everyday.
The program consists of an after school snack, Bible lesson, songs, crafts and games. Transportation to the Boys and Girls Club will be provided.
For more information call Jackie White at 928-701-2215.