A 69-year-old Sierra Vista man who thought he was coming to Safford to have sex with a 14-year-old girl but was arrested instead was sentenced to five years in prison and lifetime probation Aug. 19.
Law enforcement officers from Safford, Thatcher, DPS and the Department of Homeland Security set up a sting last August to catch people seeking children to sexually exploit.
According to the Graham County Attorney's Office, Billy Ray Bishop met who he thought was a teenaged girl through a fake social media profile. He then sent a graphic video clip of himself to her and threatened to tell her parents she was having sexually explicit conversations with older men when she didn't send him inappropriate pictures of herself. He later set up a visit with the girl in Safford to have sex; he was arrested when he arrived.
Last month, Bishop pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual extortion and furnishing harmful items to a minor. The plea carried a stipulated prison sentence of three to five years and required lifetime probation to begin upon Bishop’s release from Prison.
Graham County Judge Pro Tem Travis Ragland sentenced Bishop to three years for the sexual extortion to be followed by a two-year sentence for the furnishing charge. Upon his release, he will be placed on lifetime supervised sex offender probation. He will be required to participate in sex offender counseling and register as a sex offender.