For us today, quilts signify warmth, comfortable rest and craftsmanship, but for thousands of African American slaves in the pre-Civil War United States, they may also have represented a path to freedom.
For retired educator Denise Crockett, the topic of how quilts may have been employed as signposts for escaped slaves following the Underground Railroad has become one that is near and dear to her heart.
She talked about the role quilts may have played in freeing as many as 100,000 slaves during a lecture on Feb. 11 at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park campus.
Crockett, an avid quilter, said she first became aware of the historical use of quilts in helping escaped slaves when her quilting guild created a sampler quilt based on patterns discussed in Jacqueline Tobin and Raymond Dobard’s history entitled “Hidden in Plain View: A Secret History of Quilts and the Underground Railroad.”
Published in 2000, “Hidden in Plain View” describes how slaves made coded quilts that served as markers for those attempting to navigate their way to safety.
According to Tobin and Dobard’s research, quilts were hung outside houses on the Underground Railroad as a signal to enslaved people that the house was a safe place to stop on their journey to freedom. Each quilt pattern had a different meaning, and enslaved people who knew the code could interpret the patterns to get information about what to expect at the safe house and the next steps in their journey. For example, a quilt with a flying geese pattern might indicate that it was time to start the journey, while a quilt with a wagon wheel pattern might indicate that a wagon would be available to transport the enslaved people.
This theory isn’t universally embraced, however, because it isn’t necessarily supported by documents from the time of the Underground Railroad but rather on oral histories and folklore passed down through generations. One criticism concerns inconsistencies regarding the meaning behind certain quilt patterns. Skeptics say the stories vary depending on who is telling them, which they contend makes the stories unreliable.
Nevertheless, Crockett is convinced the stories have merit, and she has immersed herself in the history they have revealed. She regularly shares what she’s learned in classrooms in the area.
Crockett emphasized her compassion for the escaping slaves and their plight. She also appreciated their guile.
“These guys really put it over on plantation owners,” she said, “and I love that.”