Denise Crockett demonstrates how various quilt patterns were employed to assist escaping slaves during a lecture held Feb. 11 at Eastern Arizona College's Discovery Park campus.

For us today, quilts signify warmth, comfortable rest and craftsmanship, but for thousands of African American slaves in the pre-Civil War United States, they may also have represented a path to freedom.

For retired educator Denise Crockett, the topic of how quilts may have been employed as signposts for escaped slaves following the Underground Railroad has become one that is near and dear to her heart.

Hidden in Plain View

Jacqueline Tobin and Raymond Dobard’s history entitled “Hidden in Plain View: A Secret History of Quilts and the Underground Railroad" helped spark Denise Crockett's interest in the subject.

