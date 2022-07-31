Signups open for square dance lessons BY EA COURIER STAFF Jul 31, 2022 Jul 31, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gila Valley Twirlers will resume Tuesday meetings on Aug. 23 FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gila Valley Twirlers are inviting members of the public for their next series of social square dancing lessons, beginning Aug. 23.No partner is needed; no experience is necessary. The group meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Gila Valley VFW Post 10385, 3481 W. Eighth St., Thatcher.The first three lessons are free and then $8 per person after that.Space is limited, so call or text Mike Smithers at (520) 227-9444, or email him at rebelcaller@hotmail.com to reserve your spot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dance Lesson Lesson Twirler Mike Smithers Gila Valley Partner Vfw Post Load comments Most Popular New Mexican restaurant rooted in Sonoran cuisine New owners giving historic eatery a makeover Signups open for square dance lessons BLM seeking comment on 10,000-acre solar project Local firearm dealers dubious on new gun law Father, son dead following violent July 4 sequence Trump-backed candidates dominating state races Heavy rains slam Greenlee, leave Graham mostly unscathed JD3 to celebrate opening of new Safford gym Likely monkeypox case identified outside of Phoenix Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit