There was a byword in evidence for U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s most recent visit to Graham county, and that word was “bipartisanship.”
Sinema was in Thatcher Thursday to meet with Graham and Greenlee county officials during a roundtable discussion about legislative needs in the region held at Eastern Arizona College. The senator, a former Democrat and current independent, shared the floor with Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani, whose 6th Congressional District includes the southern — and most populous — part of Graham County and all of Greenlee County.
Local leaders in attendance Thursday included Safford Mayor Jason Kouts, Clifton Mayor Laura Dorrell, Eastern Arizona College President Todd Haynie, Greenlee County Supervisor David Gomez, Graham County Supervisors John Howard and Clay Mack, Thatcher Councilman Heston Welker, Pima Councilman Mark Vining, Graham County Chamber of Commerce President Corina Reyes-Pino, Arizona School Boards Association President James Bryce, Duncan Mayor Alex Blake, Pima Mayor Brian Paull, Safford Councilman Luke Arbizo, Greenlee County Supervisor Richard Lunt and Mike Kridel of Freeport McMoran Inc.
It was Sinema’s second roundtable meeting with local leaders in as many summers and the first since she announced her break with the Democratic Party in December. Ciscomani’s presence in the room reflected the positive working relationship she has developed with freshman congressman in recent months.
“Juan Ciscomani is, as you all know, in his first term in Congress, has just been an incredible partner in delivering results for Arizona,” she said. “I'm really grateful to have us both be here together doing this work.”
An example of that joint work is the so-called Combating Cartels on Social Media Act. That bill, which Sinema introduced in the Senate and Ciscomani introduced in the House, aims to combat cartels’ use of social media as a platform for recruiting drivers to smuggle drugs and migrants.
Ciscomani observed that the targets of the cartels’ recruitment efforts are kids in their early teens.
“I look at my own kids, and I'm like, these are the kids who are being targeted, recruited,” he said. “A lot of minority kids are being recruited into that from Tucson and from Phoenix. So I was happy to partner with Kyrsten on delivering on this.”
Officials in the room all had the opportunity to comment and present areas of concern. While many topics were raised, the most common among them involved needs for roads, housing, water and education.
Both Sinema and Ciscomani promised to follow up on these concerns.
“From the city council to local business owners, our community leaders have a unique pulse on the needs of each of our communities,” Ciscomani said.
“When I was in the campaign,’ he said, “I came here over and over again, and that's the message that I heard: ‘Nobody pays attention. People don't come and visit, especially from Congress.’ So I said, ‘I'll be here; I'll be present.’ And of course, Kirsten's here as well. We're here together to report on positive results that we've actually worked on together. So it's not just all talk. I mean, we're giving examples of specific areas where we've worked together and delivered our results.”
“One of the things we heard today was that people in rural Arizona often feel forgotten and left behind,” Sinema said. “What I want them to know is they've got a fighter in the Senate and a fighter in the House who are making sure they're not left behind.”
