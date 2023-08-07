sinema.JPG

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema addresses Graham and Greenlee county leaders during a roundtable meeting held Thursday at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher.

There was a byword in evidence for U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s most recent visit to Graham county, and that word was “bipartisanship.”

Sinema was in Thatcher Thursday to meet with Graham and Greenlee county officials during a roundtable discussion about legislative needs in the region held at Eastern Arizona College. The senator, a former Democrat and current independent, shared the floor with Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani, whose 6th Congressional District includes the southern — and most populous — part of Graham County and all of Greenlee County.

Congressman Juan Ciscomani, left, talks about his recent legislative work at joint roundtable meeting with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema held Thursday at Eastern Arizona College.

